Back Birds To Beat Bronx Bombers

Yankees vs. Orioles, 7:00 ET

Sunday Night Baseball is one of the premier games of the baseball week. In fact, it might be the only one. With so many games, and teams, it is hard to isolate just one game, but Sunday is the day they do it. The schedule for the season has been a bit odd this year, but they usually try to have the most exciting matchup saved for the Sunday night game. That’s what we get here with the Yankees vs. Orioles.

The Yankees are slowly but surely getting healthy. The question really becomes: do they have enough time to do what they need to do in order to make a run toward the playoffs? They are only 3.5 games back of the final spot and it is very possible that four teams from the AL East will make the playoffs. They will need to get more out of their offense and that could be answered with Aaron Judge back. Their pitching staff also will need to be a bit more dominant. Carlos Rodon needs to return to his form from the past few seasons, but I think that will happen after another start or two. They have Luis Severino taking the ball today and he has been awful. He has a 6.46 ERA overall and has been very bad on the road allowing 24 earned runs over 28.1 innings. The Yankees righty has started once against the Orioles this season and allowed seven earned over just 2.2 innings. It was a really bad start, and those things happen. He has posted back-to-back strong starts with four earned runs allowed over 11.2 innings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out JD Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox during the top of the third inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on April 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Orioles are in first place but they really can’t become complacent. I mentioned recently that the key to their success has been a slow and steady approach. They aren’t getting huge winning streaks, they seem to be focused on winning a series at a time. This approach has worked as they have one of the best records in the Majors and are doing it with a combination of hitting and pitching. The biggest downfall will be their starting pitching, and it could be a big issue if it isn’t soon addressed, but for now, they seem to be managing. Today, they have Dean Kremer on the mound. Kremer is the owner of a 4.59 ERA but he has been worse at home than on the road. In the confines of his own park, he has a 5.43 ERA. He has faced the Yankees twice, once on the road and once at home. The home start saw him allow four earned runs over five innings. The road start saw him allow just one earned run over seven innings. His home starts have been very inconsistent, he basically posts a quality start or allows a ton of runs.

I think this is a game for the Orioles to win. Severino is capable of pitching very well for the Yankees, but the Orioles are just playing better baseball and have been all season. Kremer is inconsistent so you could be burned here, but I’ll take him and the Orioles to win this Sunday Night Baseball matchup.

