Back Bengals To Stop Steelers

Bengals vs. Steelers, 4:30 ET

With the holiday schedule, we started to get some more games on different days. Or more games on some of the regular days (like three on Monday instead of just one). Either way, I kind of enjoy this new schedule because it gives us an opportunity to spread out some of the football games. On Saturday they have two games after giving us three last week. I have a play in both of the games, but the first one is the game between the Bengals and Steelers.

The Bengals are still in the playoff hunt. I won’t call it overly impressive, but the team could have packed it in after Joe Burrow went down and said “Let’s wait until next year.” Instead, they’ve been productive and made it work out with Jake Browning under center. Browning will be making his fifth start of the season and his second against the Steelers. This is a road game which isn’t ideal, but I’ve been impressed with this backup. He’s put up at least 200 passing yards in each of his games this year. In the first game against the Steelers, the offense was incredibly reliant on the arm of Browning. They rushed for just 25 yards in the game on 11 carries. You could say they need more balance but they only had 37 total offensive plays. This game should be different though. Cincinnati has been playing close games lately, but they are also producing at a higher rate on offense. They’ve scored at least 27 points in each of the past three games and even Joe Mixon is getting rolling a bit. They also recognize that they have to win this game to stay alive in the playoff race. The Steelers are worse against the run than they showed against the Bengals, so I think that the ground game will improve and Browning is playing very well.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on October 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

I’ve been wrong about the Steelers for two years now, but I was correct about them last week. They jumped out to a 13-point lead with Mitch Trubisky under center and then they didn’t score again, losing the game 30-13. Now they could potentially get back Kenny Pickett today, but I have very little faith in him playing. They are likely going to start Mason Rudolph in the game and I have even less confidence in him than I do Pickett. The Bengals have a bit of a bend but don’t break defense, and on the road it should be harder for them to keep from breaking, but this offense is not something that anyone should fear. The Bengals only allow 22.2 points per game, but give up 382.4 yards per game. But, keep in mind, the last time they played, they only scored 16 points. It isn’t like they moved the ball all that effectively against Cincy last time. Maybe this means nothing, but there is also some internal chatter about head coach Mike Tomlin on the hot seat and some other issues. They’ve lost four of their past five games and at least two of them were against inferior opponents. Something isn’t right with the Steelers at the moment and it is more than just poor quarterback play.

I took the Colts on the moneyline last week and it worked out. Now, the Steelers were on the road, and coming home does have its advantages. However, they have also lost to the Patriots and the Cardinals in their past two home games. The Bengals are better than both of those teams. I’m taking the Bengals to win once again in this one and will play the moneyline again.

