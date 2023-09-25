Back Bengals To Bounce Back

Videos by OutKick

Rams vs. Bengals, 8:15 ET

For the second straight week, we get two games on Monday Night Football. I don’t know if this is a trend that will continue until the Bye weeks start or if this is something that will happen every week this season, but either way, I’m kind of happy about it. I enjoyed watching the games on split screen or flipping between the two last week. I’ll have an eye on this one as I have a play for this game between the Rams and the Bengals.

The Rams had a terrible season last year, a year after they won the Super Bowl. I like the Rams and think the team still has the pieces to be competitive, but something seems to be missing now that they’ve won the championship. I’m not quite sure if the same desire is there or the team is burnt out, but whatever the case may be, they aren’t to be feared like they once were. Now they travel across country for a game against the Bengals. Matthew Stafford has looked solid through the first two games of the season, and he has a new favorite target, Puka Nacua, who is second in the league in receiving yards. I’m guessing the Bengals, a physical defense, will try to punish Nacua off the line and not allow him the same amount of space he has gotten used to over the past two games. The Rams traded their running back Cam Akers after using him sporadically, so their backfield will be a bit of a question mark for this game. On defense, the linebackers and cornerbacks aren’t quite as dominant as they were a couple of years ago, but they still have Aaron Donald who can wreak havoc at any given moment.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 20: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the start of an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 20, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Bengals are starting the season the same way they did last year. Last season they looked terrible and started 0-2. Now they are once again facing the same record and need to find answers. Joe Burrow looked better in Game 2, but still not quite himself. They lost the opener in Cleveland in a very embarrassing fashion as the offense couldn’t get anything going. This past week, they lost to the Ravens, but at least made the game close and it seemed like things started clicking for the teams. The defense has been fairly stingy through the air, but the ground attack is working for opponents. Luckily for the Bengals, that is not a strength of the Rams. There is a rumor that Joe Burrow may not start, but I doubt that will be the case as he played the full game against the Ravens. I would expect them to try to get Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase involved as neither of them have really done much through the first two games.

There is no question that the Bengals are the better team if both are healthy. Burrow is probably more hurt than he is leading on right now. However, I think this is where the Bengals take over and get into the win column. A lot of teams struggle on these cross country trips and I don’t think the Rams are going to keep up with them. I’ll take the Bengals to win and cover the -3 number.

