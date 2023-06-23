Back Baltimore Birds Against Mariners

Videos by OutKick

Mariners vs. Orioles, 7:05 ET

The books hung a total of seven runs in a game between the Marlins and Pirates yesterday and we took the over. The game saw ten runs and I was frankly shocked that the game had that low of a total, even with some bad offenses playing the game. Tonight, we have a matchup between the Mariners and Orioles in another game I’m shocked by the line.

Seattle keeps bouncing between over and under .500. At this point, I’m starting to think that the Mariners may have overperformed last season. Sure, the injury bug has bitten them quite a bit this season with Robbie Ray out for the year. This hasn’t been a great start to the road trip having to face the tough AL East. They lost two of three to the Yankees and now take on the Orioles. In order to win this game, they need Logan Gilbert to pitch better than he has lately. He doesn’t have extreme splits or anything, but his ERA is slightly higher on the road than it is at home. The expectation is that he will give up two or three runs over five or six innings. That seems to be the way his season is going, with the exception of his most recent start, a three-inning outing against the Angels where he allowed six earned runs.

The Mariners take on the Orioles tonight in Baltimore. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Orioles are riding the momentum from last season into this year and are sitting comfortably above .500 for the year. As a team, they are hitting well and scoring a bunch of runs. This is the first game back off of a road trip, but they were lucky to get a day off yesterday before they start this series. Their pitching staff could use a bit of work, and I would expect them to look to upgrade at the trade deadline. Tonight they have Kyle Gibson taking the pill for them in the battle against the Mariners. He has posted back-to-back quality starts and has been pretty solid in his home starts this year. His ERA is solid at home and during night games, which just so happens to be what this game is. I do have a bit of concern here as the Mariners have been solid against Gibson in their careers. The only good sign is that although he has allowed 19 hits in 51 at-bats, Gibson has allowed just two RBIs to the Mariners hitters.

This game is a coinflip but I think that it makes more sense to take the Orioles. Gibson is solid at home this season. Gilbert is decent enough on the road, but we get a rested Orioles team taking him on. I also don’t think that the Mariners are as good of a team as the Orioles. I’ll take Baltimore here at -110 for the game.

