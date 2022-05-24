Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri’s Wife Shares Death Threats, Racist Messages Family Has Received During Playoff Series Against Blues

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was the driving force of the team’s 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night, netting a hat trick.

But behind the scenes, Kadri and his family have been receiving racist and hateful attacks from fans. Kadri’s wife, Ashley, shared a few of the messages they’ve received on social media, in which the devout Muslim was called a “Muslim son of a b****,” amongst other things.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Stephens posted the messages on Twitter, which contain language that is threatening.

Nazem Kadri’s wife shares what their family has endured for the past 48 hours through the Jazzy Kadri Instagram account.



These racist attacks are sickening. pic.twitter.com/pLWeEs0K7y — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) May 24, 2022

The NHLPA issued a statement Tuesday on the matter, condemning the “hateful and offensive comments directed toward Nazem Kadri and his family.”

The NHLPA strongly condemns the hateful and offensive comments directed toward Nazem Kadri and his family. pic.twitter.com/E3eNGRKWqK — NHLPA (@NHLPA) May 24, 2022

The threats initially began after Game 3 of the series, in which Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Binnington suffered a knee injury as a result and was ruled out for the remainder of the series by head coach Craig Berube. No penalty was called on the play and Kadri received no supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

“Look at Kadri’s reputation,” Berube said of Kadri after Game 3. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

On the ice in Game 4, Kadri, 31, was subject to multiple run-ins from Blues players and middle fingers from the St. Louis faithful. Blues forward David Perron was the culprit of a few of the hits and was fined $5,000 by the NHL for cross-checking Kadri near the benches after the play.

Buchnevich and Perron both go after Nazem Kadri and get 2 minutes each.



Kadri scores his 2nd of the game shortly after the 5-on-3 expires. #WeAllBleedBlue #FindAWay pic.twitter.com/SKzLq5KjsF — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 24, 2022

There was an increased police presence at both the Avalanche’s team hotel and at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis after local law enforcement was called in to investigate the threats made towards Kadri. Kadri said after the game that he didn’t receive any racist taunts from the crowd Monday night, but said the hateful messages he received fueled him.

He added that what was said in the messages wasn’t a reflection of the entire St. Louis fanbase.

"For those who hate, that was for them."



Nazem Kadri spoke to the panel about his performance tonight in St. Louis and dealing with the threats he received after Game 3 pic.twitter.com/w88yIGm7Yf — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 24, 2022

“Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with that a long time. That’s sad to say, but I’m getting good at putting in the rearview mirror. It’s a big deal. I try to act like it’s not. Just try to keep moving forward,” Kadri told TNT in a postgame interview. “I know those messages I got don’t reflect every single fan in St. Louis. But for those that hate, that one’s for them.”

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.