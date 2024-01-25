Avalanche Star Nathan MacKinnon Scores NHL’s Second Bra Trick Of The Season, Ties Auston Matthews For League Lead

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know if these words have ever been uttered in the history of the National Hockey League, but we’ve got ourselves a two-way battle for the league lead in bra tricks this season after Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon brought an undergarment raining to the ice on Wednesday night.

The Avs hosted the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night and Nate Dog absolutely popped off. He found the back of the net four times in the Avs’ 6-2 dismantling of the Caps.

Hats came flying onto the Ball Arena ice after MacKinnon’s third goal of the evening.

That goal to cap off the hat trick — a natural hat trick better yet — came about halfway through the second period. That meant that MacKinnon had plenty of time to add another tally, and sure enough, he did.

However, once everyone has Frisbee-ed their lids after the third goal, what are they supposed to throw?

Yup, you’ve got it, bras.

Or at least one bra which Guerilla Sports’ Jesse Montano posted a photo of the discarded brazier on X.

A bra was thrown onto the ice when MacKinnon scored his 4th goal of the night. pic.twitter.com/1hslTTdMw6 — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) January 25, 2024

That’s the second bra trick of the season after Auston Matthews scored one back in November.

We now have what has to be the first bra trick race in NHL history on our hands. So, let’s take a look at the leaderboard:

Official 2023-24 OutKick NHL Bra Trick Standings

(as of January 25, 2024)



T1). Auston Matthews, TOR – 1

T1). Nathan MacKinnon, COL – 1

2). Rest of the NHL – 0

Damn… what a season this is shaping up to be. Two dudes raking in cups while also trying to chase down the Cup. It’s like Sosa vs. McGwire but with fewer steroids and more bras.

And like Sosa vs. McGwire, the Matthews and MacKinnon bra trick race won’t be without some controversy.

For instance, Matthews’ bra trick came after his third goal of the night, not the fourth like MacKinnon’s. So then what constitutes a bra trick?

Well, as the self-appointed bra trick czar, I think I have an answer.

It’s simple: if you score a goal and afterward there’s a bra on the ice, boom, bra trick.

I’m not sure how many more bra tricks we’ll see this NHL season, but even if we’ve seen them all already, it’s been one hell of a year for bra tricks.

Although, if the race ends in a draw, MacKinnon may get the edge because of this:

Thongs have hit the ice for the Mac-Trick!! Folks ran out hats I guess? 😂 pic.twitter.com/DlAJGhR65Y — Mark Rycroft (@RycroftMark) January 25, 2024

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle