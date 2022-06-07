Avalanche Goal Creates ‘Holy Sh*t’ Moment For TNT Broadcaster

If you went to bed during last night’s Avalanche – Oilers game and woke up to see that Colorado advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals, “holy shit” could very well be the first words out of your mouth.

TNT hockey analyst Don Koharski didn’t wait till morning.

Just over a minute into overtime, with the game tied at 5 goals a piece, Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen scored. The goal eventually sent the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Finals. But not before a replay review and now-viral hot mic moment from Koharski.

In reviewing Lehkonen’s goal for a potential high stick infraction, Koharski said what everyone at home was thinking: “Holy shit!”

Listen to Koharski’s real-time reaction in the video below.

Don Koharski with the hot mic moment 😆​pic.twitter.com/dPvEjrT0uE — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 7, 2022

Recognizing he made an on-air boo boo, combined with the realization that Colorado was about to advance to the Cup, Koharski and his broadcast teammates let out a couple of giggles before he rattled off an “Oh, sorry!”

Koharski followed it up by admitting, “Holy shucks, that’s gonna be close.”

Ultimately the goal was in fact a close call, but officials sided with Colorado and the Avalanche are now headed to the Stanley Cup Finals for the fourth-time in franchise history. They’ll await the winner of the Tampa Bay – New York series, then will try and make it a perfect 4-for-4, having previously secured the Cup in their three previous trips.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF