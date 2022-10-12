Avalanche Championship Rings Come In A Box That Plays Video Of Their Celebration

The Colorado Avalanche will raise their third Stanley Cup banner to the Ball Arena rafters ahead of their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Avs got their championship rings, but it’s the boxes they came in that have gotten people taking.

The team went the classy route of handing out the rings at a private dinner on Monday night.

The rings themselves are really something, just check out the stats on them: they are made from 14-carat white gold and feature 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires, 2 round sapphires, and 42 rubies.

That’s enough to make Flava Flav say, “Jeez, guys, don’t you think that’s a bit much?”

But it’s not just about — to quote Brad Pitt from the movie Se7en — what’s in the box.

THE INSIDE OF THE BOX OMG pic.twitter.com/xZ9q6JEJ95 — a | ERIK JOHNSON STANLEY CUP CHAMPION (@puckoffski) October 11, 2022

That’s pretty incredible.

I’ve never seen anything like this (although, oddly enough, I think the band Tool did something similar with their last CD). It’s a definite game-changer in the world of championship ring boxes.

The last big advancement in championship ring box technology was when someone decided to put a light in one and that was that.

We’re now far beyond that.

The Avalanche Ring Box Comes with Questions

First, do you have to charge the box? That sounds like a real pain. Decades from now one of these players will probably want to show their grandkids their Cup ring, but won’t have the right kind of charging cable.

You know how frustrating it is when you have an old device that needs to be charged but it has an archaic cable.

Secondly, as cool as the video is, it seems like it could get old. Is there a way to turn it off, or maybe turn down the volume? What if someone wants to show off their ring in a library or at a funeral or some other quiet event?

You never know.

From here on out, every championship ring — and its accompanying box — will need to be bigger and better than the last.

Get ready kids, we’re about to see a championship ring/ring box arms race for the ages.

