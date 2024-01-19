Authorities Have Released The Details Of The Wander Franco Case, And They Are As Disgusting As You’d Expect

Videos by OutKick

We now know many of the details of the Wander Franco case, and they are thoroughly disturbing.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop faced accusations of having a sexual relationship with a minor as early as last year. Once the organization got wind of the disturbing situation surrounding its star, Tampa Bay placed him on indefinite administrative leave in August of 2023.

Since that happened, an investigation found out exactly what happened between him and this girl. He faces up to 20 years in prison for “commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering,” and might never play another game in the MLB despite only being 22 years old.

Wander Franco faces a long prison sentence for his realationship with a minor. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Here’s a brief look at the details of the investigation.:

Franco and this unnamed 15-year-old girl met online. Both are citizens of the Dominican Republic.

On December 9, 2022, Franco took the girl from her home in Puerto Plata, to the northern coast of the island for two days. Franco – then 21 years old – and the girl had sex twice.

Through a variety of methods, Franco found ways to bring the girl to his home, and even went out in public several times with her.

Once this past MLB season began, the relationship strained and the girl started seeing someone else. Franco tried to save the relationship once he heard this.

“I would like you to forget everything you have learned to raise you my way,” Franco said.

“And what is your way? Without love? Without respect?” she responded

“There was more to it but you’re just a girl and you don’t know how to get along with me, that’s why you failed, but I’ll give you only one chance, you must be only for me,” Franco replied. “Don’t look at anyone, I know you’ve been with someone else, but no one will know how to use you the way I want.”

Franco Wasn’t The Only One Exploiting The Girl

That’s enough to make anyone throw up in disgust. But Franco wasn’t the only one manipulating the girl, her mother was in on the act too.

When the mother discovered their relationship, she started asking Franco for 100,000 pesos per month – equal to $1,700.

The mother continued to make demands as the relationship progressed. When authorities raided the mother’s house in September, they found a total of $82,200 and a 2023 Suzuki Swift in the driveway.

The girl later told a psychologist that she despised her mother, who is an alcoholic and abuses her when she’s drunk. She moved out of the house once a complaint was filed against Franco in July of 2023, and said the mother “see[s] me as an object to make money.”

“I don’t see her as a mother,” the girl told a psychologist. “A mother doesn’t do what she has done with me.”

The Shortstop Might Never Play In The MLB Again

Earlier this year, ICE deported Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Felipe Vazquez for sex crimes. Franco’s actions certainly qualify as sex crimes, but it still remains unclear what will happen to the shortstop.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182-million contract in the Fall of 2021. However, his MLB future remains uncertain due to these charges.

If Franco gets imprisoned – which he probably should – his camp will try to collect the remaining $174 million on his contract. However, Tampa Bay might have a way to get out of paying him.

Franco could lose all the remaining money from his contract. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Under clause 7.(b)(1) of the league’s uniform player contract, teams “may terminate this contract … if the Player shall at any time fail, refuse or neglect to conform his personal conduct to the standards of good citizenship.” I certainly think Franco’s case counts as failure to be a good citizen.

Franco won’t face a trial for several months. But right now, it doesn’t look like he’d face an easy outcome in court.