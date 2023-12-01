Authorities Find Dead Longhorn On Steps Of Oklahoma State Frat House Ahead Of Big 12 Championship

Videos by OutKick

Local authorities found a dead longhorn on the steps of a frat house at Oklahoma State’s campus in Stillwater.

Reports indicate that the longhorn was dead for less than 24 hours, and had tire tracks near where it lay, suggesting a truck dumped the carcass and took off. The perpetrators cut open the carcass and wrote the message “F*** FH” on the side, a direct shot at the “FarmHouse” fraternity. Unsurprisingly, the carcass was found near the steps of the FarmHouse.

⚠️ GRAPHIC PICTURES OF ANIMAL ABUSE ⚠️



A dead lorghorn was found on the front yard of the FarmHouse fraternity house at #OKState this morning.



The @OColly’s news and lifestyle editor, Kennedy Thomason, sent me these pictures, and she’ll have a story up soon about the incident. pic.twitter.com/upYDuUsE0z — Ashton Slaughter (@Ashton_Slot) December 1, 2023

Oklahoma State released a response, in which the school condemned the act. The statement reads:

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

Authorities Suspect The Dead Longhorn Could Have Something To Do With The Texas-OSU Game Tomorrow

Stillwater police spokesperson TJ Low also condemned the act. He further suggested that this prank might be influenced by the upcoming Big 12 Championship game. The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will battle it out for conference supremacy.

“This is a very unusual situation that’s occurred,” Low said. “We’ve never had anything like this within our jurisdiction. It’s a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship. Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap.”

While the football game could have influenced the prank at least a little bit, it seems a bit far-fetched. It would make more sense if OSU fans dumped this carcass on Texas’ campus (but it would still be wrong). And it wouldn’t make sense for Texas fans to kill its own mascot either.

Regardless of what the motive was, this was a prank that went way too far. Some reports suggest this could end up with a felony animal abuse charge.