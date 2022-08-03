Australian Swimming Love Triangle Story Is Dominating The Commonwealth Games

If you were looking for a storyline to make the 2022 Commonwealth Games worth your time, look no further than the Team Australia swimming love triangle that is all the rage Down Under.

Cody Simpson, who competes in the 100m freestyle and the backstroke, is now dating fellow Aussie swimmer Emma McKeon (five-time Olympic gold medalist), who was dating fellow Aussie swimmer Kyle Chalmers until they split in 2021. Simpson isn’t just some random swimmer scooping up McKeon. The guy has previously dated supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus.

You’re damn right Australian news outlets are going nuts leading with this coverage. And Chalmers, who calls the supposed feud between he and Simpson “false news” is fed up with the nonsense.

“It’s all just false news that is actually just crap,” Chalmers, who has threatened to quit swimming over this, told reporters. “It’s honestly just a load of s–t that is not true.”

The ex-boyfriend wasn’t done defending himself.

When the Aussie media started in on him for what came off as an awkward reaction with McKeon after a mixed relay, Chalmers was ready to go to war with the media.

“Did you watch the whole race? I said congratulations and we [McKeon] stood here right alongside you guys and spoke last night,” Chalmers added, after being accused of ignoring his ex after Australia’s race victory.

“I find that really hard to believe that I didn’t say congratulations after the race. I actually walked up and said ‘good job’ across the pool.”

Here’s where an Internet veteran can help poor Kyle. He’s way too defensive with these answers. The best way to handle this is to turn it back on the reporters by laughing at the suggestion he’s bothered and there’s actually a love triangle at play here.

Kyle has to be smarter. He has to get out in front of the media. Go on offense, Kyle. Take control of the press conference.

At the very beginning, you explain to the media how there are absolutely no issues with Simpson dating McKeon. You speak highly of her. You speak highly of Simpson.

And you do it on your own terms. Control the press conference, Kyle!

Emma and I were going in different directions in life. I’m so happy she has found someone. She deserves nothing but happiness. However, I need to see if Cody has any ex-girlfriends I might be able to date…laugh…laugh…laugh.

Slap some media backs. Laugh. More back slaps. Laugh.

Go win a race.

Get out of the pool and when they want to ask you more about Emma, the response is simple: “[Laughter] … I need to check my phone to see if Cody set me up on any dates while I was out there dominating that race” … laugh…laugh…back slap.

“Now I need a beer. Where we drinking? Who’s in? I’m buying the first round and no more. I know you guys will bankrupt me.” Laugh…laugh…laugh.

Boom, the Big J drunks are in, they love you again, you’re providing quotes that will be turned into content and you have them on your side.

Stop playing defense, Kyle!