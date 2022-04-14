Australian Rugby Streaker Gets Blown Up By One Of The Most Beautiful Form Tackles Ever

She got…JACKED UP!

It’s a shame ESPN stopped cheering on athletes being absolutely destroyed by bone-crunching and concussion-causing big hits, because a woman who went streaking at an Australian rugby match over the weekend would’ve easily made the ‘Jacked Up’ segment.

The woman, identified as Javon Johnson, reportedly went streaking during the Gold Coast Titans-Parramatta Eels rugby game to fulfill a life-long dream and was immediately dumped by her boyfriend after he saw what she’d done in her bra and jeans.

What happened was one of the most beautiful form tackles from a security guard in streaking history. Javon was absolutely flattened by the guy who lit her like Brian Urlacher meeting face-to-face with a running back in the hole.

Let’s go to the footage as posted by…Javon:

In an interview with Australia’s Seven News, Javon didn’t have a problem with the Urlacher-like form tackle.

“I got what I deserved. [The security guard] was doing his job,” Javon said.

In an interview with a radio station, she noted how this was a dream of hers.

“I know exactly what I did. It’s been a bucket list thing and when your friends say, ‘I dare you to do it,’ you don’t actually think you’re going to do it,” the wild woman added. “It was such a surreal, out-of-body experience. It’s the adrenaline of the crowd…

“I used to play AFL and rugby and I have three brothers, so getting tackled was not a problem. The tackle was honestly fine, it was more how much air I got.

“I guess it just looks so much worse. He could have just grabbed me at that time and I would have fallen over.

“I think it’s fair play. I definitely took what I deserved. He should keep his job.”

Listen, Javon got her content and the dream came true. The security guard got to show off his tackling skills. The Internet gets content. Viewers at home get solid content.

Everyone wins here. That’s how it’s done, Internet.

A streaker is tackled by a security guard during the round five NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A streaker is taken from the field by security guards during the round five NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)