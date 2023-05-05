Australian Prime Minister Called Anti-Trans For Defining Women Correctly

Videos by OutKick

The prime minister of Australia was recently asked what’s become the world’s toughest question: to define women.

And in a sign of how far transgender activists have pushed society into anti-reality territory, he received tremendous criticism for his answer.

Anthony Albanese was interviewed by Piers Morgan recently and given what should be an easy question, “what is a woman?”

Albanese gave the only correct answer: an adult female. And even more impressively, he said it wasn’t hard to answer.

In response, activists went ballistic, calling him a “fascist” and “transphobe.”

Piers: What is a woman?



Albo: an adult female



Piers: how difficult was that to answer



Albo: Not too hard



The Prime Minister of this country is using T$rf dog whistles coined by a fascist. He's a transphobe. End of. pic.twitter.com/Mr1rGRpq7N — Lilah TheyPG 🌻💚 (@LilahRPGtt) May 2, 2023

Trans activists are so removed from biological reality, defining woman as an adult female is now considered a “fascist dog whistle.”

It’s the same mentality that’s brought prominent individuals like J.K. Rowling in for heavy criticism. Telling the truth is now considered unacceptable, “transphobic” behavior.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 29: J.K. Rowling arrives at the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore” world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Transgender Activists Seek To Redefine Women

The push to eradicate the concept of women as they’ve historically been understood has accelerated into the highest levels of elite institutions.

And redefining language is one of their key strategies.

Activism led the University of Texas to promote using “wimmin” instead of “women.”

READ: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS ERASING WOMEN BY USING “WIMMIN” TO AVOID THE “MEN”

Transgender athletes continue to dominate women’s sports, with biological males winning swimming and cycling competitions.

Legislation designed to protect competitive fairness has come in for heavy criticism, with activist athletes like Megan Rapinoe working to advance the cause of biological males dominating through physiological advantages.

It’s refreshing to hear a prominent politician just admit the truth and admit how easy it was to tell the truth.

Transgender activists have worked hard to make promoting this obvious statement into an offensive one. Despite what reality says.

Albanese should be commended for having the courage to answer the question properly.

If only more politicians were brave enough to acknowledge that a woman is, in fact, an adult female.