Mask-Wearing Protestor Disrupts Australian Open By Launching ‘Free Palestine’ Papers, Fans Immediately Drag Them Out Of The Stadium

One antisemitic woman wanted to play her role in the Israel – Hamas war by launching ‘Free Palestine’ papers all over the court at the Australian Open. She was immediately met with boos and dragged out of the stadium by two fans in what could be one of the great scenes in Grand Slam tennis history.

The woman, predictably wearing a mask, stood up during the third set of the Cameron Norrie – Alexander Zverev match and pulled out hundreds of pieces of paper from her incredibly fashionable satchel.

One side of the paper read, “While you’re watching tennis bombs are dropping on Gaza. Australia is a close ally of Israel. Australia is complicit in war crimes and genocide. Free Palestine.”

In typical avoiding of conflict Australian style, security did not approach the protestor. A similar situation unfolded during last year’s tournament with pro-Russian protests taking place around the venue with zero guards taking interest.

With security keeping its distance, two fans took matters into their own hands.

First, a woman walked up to the protestor and began dragging her into the aisle. That was followed by a man grabbing the protestor’s other arm and dragging her up the stairs like a toddler who didn’t want to go to bed.

Melbourne, Australia – pro-Palestinian protestor attempts to disrupt the @AustralianOpen tennis before spectators step in & forcefully remove the selfish individual & hand them over to authorities #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xlOL5ho1Fr — Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) January 22, 2024

While the protestor caused a delay in the match ultimately won by Zverev, there was another just minutes later.

According to The Telegraph, the fans who escorted the protestor out of the stadium received an ovation as they returned to their seats. The outlet noted that it was arguably the loudest cheer of the day.

Protests at major tennis tournaments are nothing news. Last year there were multiple disruptions at Wimbledon. Also, and most notably at the U.S. Open in New York, it took security nearly an hour to remove shouting fans wearing ‘End Fossil Fuels’ shirts.