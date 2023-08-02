Australian IT Company Posts Job Ad Seeking ‘Not Woke’ Candidates

Videos by OutKick

A small IT company in Australia is rolling in applicants after it put up a job posting seeking employees who weren’t woke.

Wallis Computer Solutions is out of the small western Australian town of Dalwallinu — a name that could not sound more as it belongs to a small Australian town — which is a little over 150 miles from Perth.

The good folks at Wallis Computer Solutions found themselves looking to bring another MSP L2+ Technician into the fold.

What is an MSP L2+ Technician? Hell if I know. Still, they’re looking for one and they made it clear that they weren’t going to be hiring a woke one.

“We are looking for an MSP technician who is now looking for a position in a company who is not woke and values diversity of thought,” the job posting read, per news.com.au.

They had a few other stipulations in there. They added that there were “no requirements for pronouns” and that employees will “never be forced to get any medical treatment” and “are not required to have COVID vaccine or any other vaccine to work.”

Additionally, the company added, “We know what a woman is.”

Now, that is who you want to be working for.

Critics Will Be Mad, But It’s No Different Than What Progressive Companies Do

I can already picture people gearing up to unleash a woke rage-screech over this ad.

However, is it any different than a progressive company saying they encourage people to identify their pronouns and that gender is a social construct, maaaaaaaaaan?

It’s not. So then what’s the issue?

The only one that there could be is if what they’re saying doesn’t agree with your worldview. In which case, welcome to the same conundrum countless jobseekers have found themselves in with progressive employers.

This isn’t to say it’s necessarily the best thing to do. I wouldn’t necessarily want to limit the talent pool, but this is a quick easy way to weed out people who won’t fit within the company culture.

If you’re the kind of person who obsesses over pronouns, then maybe this isn’t the place for you.

It’d probably be safe to assume that anyone who had a problem with Wallis’ ad wouldn’t bat an eye if a company mandated pronouns. If you’ve got no problem with employers demanding only applicants with progressive ideologies, then this is fair game.

It isn’t isn’t the first time Wallis has looked for non-woke employees. Last year, the company posted an ad for an “Unvaxxed Remote MSP Technician job.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle