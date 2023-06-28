Australian Influencer Quits Social Media After Admitting That She Killed Cats

Videos by OutKick

Australian influencer Emma Claiir announced earlier this week that she has decided to quit social media. She doesn’t know if it will be permanent, but suggested to her followers that they won’t be hearing from her for a long time.

Emma, who had taken a break from social media a couple of months ago, has received a ton of negative messages and death threats from “haters” since returning. The problems all started when she admitted to killing two cats as a child.

Australian influencer quits social media (Image Credit: Emma Claiir)

“As most of you know I gave birth on the 12.4.23 to the most amazing, precious little boy and he changed my life completely,” part of Emma’s announcement read.

“I was so excited to share my life with you all, share where things were from and just be real with my postpartum journey and experiences with my baby. But unfortunately that all became not possible when I shared a story from when I was kid on my podcast.”

She continued, “I quickly became canceled and the death threats started rolling in. I lost my job, my mental health was impacted massively and people were just having a laugh about it.

“I suddenly began to feel unsafe in my own bubble, I started to feel unsafe in my own home, my anxiety was through the roof when I went out in public, I was constantly feeling violated, the death threats became louder and the lies and rumours also became louder.”

It Was Time For A Break For This Australian Influencer

Now we all know that animal people can go a little too hard at times. But before we make that determination what exactly did Emma do?

Back in April on the Simply Chaotic podcast she said, “I killed my cat. My sister did not speak to me for months and my mom was f*cking fuming at me, and yeah, I killed it.

“I was swinging my cat around. Like, I was thinking it was just a stuffed toy. And I accidentally let go of it. And then, if you really want to know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat.”

Okay, that’s pretty bad. The comments caused a ton of backlash on social media, which seems fair given that story. She also lost a brand deal because of it.

As bad as what she says she did, she did it as a child and that should be taken into consideration. She was a cat murdering child, not a cat murdering adult. There is a big difference.

I would never condone bullying someone off of social media, but a break might not be the worst idea. There are some stories you just can’t share with the rest of the internet and not expect to receive negative comments.

The time you killed a couple of cats is one of them.