Australian Hurdler Michelle Jenneke Does Her ‘Jiggling’ Warm Up Routine, Wins Her Second National Title

Videos by OutKick

Michelle Jenneke is off to a hot start in 2023. The 29-year-old Australian hurdler made her presence felt last year after she was finally able to heal up from some career-threatening injuries.

She performed well, coming close to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, and has built off of that success early on this year.

On Sunday, with her viral “jiggling” warm up making an appearance, she won the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.77 at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian Track and Field Championships.

Michelle Jenneke of Australia prepares herself to compete in the Women’s 100m Hurdle (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It was Jenneke’s fifth win of the summer. With the win, she secured her second national title and punched her ticket to Budapest for the World Athletics Championship in August.

“I’m really happy with that. I think that was my fifth World Championships qualifier and I got the win at nationals, so that means I’ll go to Budapest and that’s very exciting,” Jenneke said.

“This is only my second national title. I competed for a long time against Sally Pearson so… a kind of a difficult one to beat. I think there is more in the tank though and we’ll see what we can do later on in the season.”

It’s good to see Jenneke returning to her pre-injury form and racking up wins again. The more winning that takes place the more of the spotlight returns to her jiggling warm up routine.

I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for a good comeback story. This is about as good as a comeback story gets.

There’s Only One Jiggling Warm Up Routine

Jenneke was one of the early track stars to turn a viral moment into personal success. Those are the athletes that from sports you may not watch that are easy to root for.

The internet was a better place when that was the kinds of things we were all focused on. It was a simpler time when she first burst on the scene.

We may never return to that time, but it’s good to see Jenneke is still doing her part. Stick with what works and fingers crossed it never gets old.