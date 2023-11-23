Australia’s ‘Best’ Adult Entertainer Doesn’t Think Content Creators Should Pay Taxes Because Their Work Is ‘Charity Work’

Videos by OutKick

An award winning adult entertainer is tired of hearing that what she does for a living isn’t a real job. So she’s taking it to those haters with an argument that if what she’s doing isn’t a real job then she shouldn’t have to pay real taxes.

OnlyFans model Billie Beever – incredible name by the way – isn’t just anyone making the argument on behalf of content creators. She took home the “Best Female Porn Star” award at this year’s Australian Adult Industry Choice Awards.

That award might not count the same as some fancy tax professional’s credentials, but it doesn’t mean she should be ignored either. The 30-year-old knows what goes into making content at the highest level and has decided to label the content she makes for subscribers “charity work.”

“I’m constantly being told what I do isn’t a real job and [that] I ‘need to get a real job,’ so if that’s what the general public think, then why should us OnlyFans creators and sex workers be paying 10 times more tax than they all are with their regular jobs?” Beever said.

“Getting told this isn’t a real job frustrates the living hell out of me. They don’t realize it’s real money, real time, real marketing, real bills,” she continued. “So much more goes into this than ‘making a move’ – that’s honestly 10 percent of the work behind it.”

Billie isn’t building a house or anything like that, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t busting her ass out there doing her work. As she pointed out, there’s a ton of time, money, and marketing that goes into what she does.

Billie Beever Isn’t Going To Let The Haters Keep Her From Making Content

It isn’t simply a turn the camera on and watch the money roll in kind of gig. The best in the business are putting in a ton of overtime.

If that doesn’t count as a real job then she doesn’t want to pay real taxes on the money she earns. That’s where Beever calling it charity work. and the argument that content creators shouldn’t have to pay taxes, comes into play.

“I do believe that we shouldn’t have to pay tax because you guys all say, ‘well OnlyFans isn’t a real job, you should get a real job,'” she said. “It’s like, so what do I pay my taxes with, Monopoly money?”

“My charity work will continue.”

It’s good to hear that all this tax talk hasn’t put a damper on Beever’s desire to create content. Her work will go on.

For the record, I agree with her argument completely. People can’t have it both ways. If it’s work then her money counts as wages. If it’s not then she’s providing the public with a much needed service and it should be considered charity work.