LeBron’s Teammate Wants People To Stop Calling Him ‘AR-15’

LeBron James’ teammate Austin Reaves would like fans to stop calling him “AR-15” immediately.

With the initials “AR” and the jersey number 15, Reaves picked up the nickname after a surprisingly impressive rookie season with the Lakers.

“I don’t condone any gun violence that happens around our country,” Reaves told ESPN. “But you can’t really control what [nickname] people give you. I mean, I didn’t come out and say my name was that.”

Reaves feeling the need to announce that he doesn’t support “gun violence” shows the pressure these athletes are under to take a political stance.

What are your thoughts on bank-robbing, Austin? You better condone that too.

Reaves concludes that instead of going by “AR-15,” he wants fans to brand him as a “winner.” Got it.

Reaves denounced the nickname after seeing University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson do the same. Richardson, who also wears No. 15, had previously used “AR-15” as a branding tool.

Richardson explained his “business” decision:

“While a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15’ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shooting, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

Gun violence and an AR-15 are not the same thing. One is a crisis, and the other is a gun that many owners handle responsibly.

However, because the media — particularly the sports media — demand we consider them one and the same, Reaves and Richardson had to follow the lead.

There is nothing wrong with the “AR-15″ nickname. It’s juicy –– much better than monikers like “King James” and “Chosen One.” Unfortunately, those are still acceptable.