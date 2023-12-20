Austin Politician Who Defunded Local Police Now Wants Police To Patrol Crime-Ridden Neighborhood

Videos by OutKick

An Austin, Texas Democrat politician is demanding police step up their patrols in his neighborhood despite previously voting to defund them.

Yes, in the latest example of ‘Do as I say not as I do,’ Representative Greg Casar now says that he wants more police for at least the next week. It’s unclear why the Congressman wanted the extra police.

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association however did not hold back and called out the Congressman’s sudden change of tone.

“We want everyone in Austin to feel safe, but this seems to us as the height of hypocrisy from the congressman. Maybe he should hire private security like his fellow squad members do. Sure seems like he wants the police in his neighborhood just not yours,” the ROA tweeted out.

It’s come to our attention that Anti police king of the defund movement in Austin @GregCasar who only last week called APD an agency with racist practices has requested enhanced patrols around his house for the next week. We want everyone in Austin to feel safe. 1/ — Austin Police Retired Officers Association (@APROA01) December 19, 2023

CASER VOTED MULTIPLE TIMES TO DEFUND THE POLICE

Casar’s hypocrisy is stunning but really why are we even surprised anymore? Whether it’s John Kerry demanding you not drive an SUV yet he can take his private jets everywhere or a Boston mayor hell-bent on race baiting, we can always be sure that many politicians are absolutely full of it.

But the beauty about the Internet is that the receipts never go away, Congressman.

In 2020, Casar couldn’t hold back how happy he was when he helped the Austin City Council reduce the Austin Police Department’s budget by over $100 million. Hell, he even included exclamation points when the announcement came down before obviously including the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

As a result of Casar’s push to defund the police, many officers resigned or put in for early retirement to voice their disagreement with the City Council’s decision.

"#DefundThePolice, Buck, is the stupidest idea to gain any sort of credence with a major political party in the twenty-first century, in my opinion. I'm not even sure what else is close." – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/Odk2zhnMua — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) October 13, 2021

However, now suddenly when something is wrong, Congressman Casar wants that same police department to prioritize his street. What about the other hard working voters of Austin, Greg? What makes you so special that you can leverage your political standing and call on the APD as if they are your personal butlers?

Fortunately, our brave officers have a higher sense of morals than the Congressman and don’t pick and choose when they are called to protect and serve. The APD has said that they will evaluate the Congressman’s request and will adapt if necessary.

Welcome to America in 2023 – where the haters will do everything they can to tear it down from within, but the minute something goes wrong either domestically or internationally, they are the loudest ones begging for help.

Absolutely pathetic.