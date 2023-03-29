Videos by OutKick

Austin Peay volleyball showed up and showed out for the baseball team on Tuesday. It is a common occurrence for college athletic programs to support their fellow athletes, like Notre Dame football getting rowdy for the lacrosse team, but the Governors took things to the next level.

They not only filled the stands, but also brought the Mountain Dew with them. The hilarious support for head baseball coach Roland Fanning stems from an incident over the weekend.

Fanning, in his first year as the skipper, was tossed on Saturday after his pitcher threw at the head of an opposing batter who loudly celebrated a home run earlier in the game. His battery also got the boot.

Although most coaches would be pissed off by an ejection, Fanning was cool, calm and collected. He gathered his things, walked over to the home plate umpire for a short discussion about the incident and how his team would proceed in his absence, and then walked off of the field.

As Fanning spoke to the ump and made his way to the team bus, he carried a full liter bottle of Mountain Dew and took a few big swigs along the way. It wasn’t a small bottle, it was the full liter.

Fanning and Austin Peay returned home on Tuesday. They were greeted by the volleyball team, which was all jacked up on Mountain Dew.

As Fanning stood on the third base line, the team saluted him with their liters of soda. He responded with a hat tip of his own.

When the squad shows up to support @coach_fanning and @GovsBSB pic.twitter.com/KKdMa7f8H3 — Austin Peay Volleyball (@GovsVB) March 28, 2023

There is only one problem with Fanning’s drink of choice. Austin Peay is partnered with the Coca-Cola Company, which produces Mellow Yellow. Mountain Dew is produced by PepsiCo. Oops!