Austin Peay Defensive Back Jeremiah Collins Dies In Car Crash

Videos by OutKick

Austin Peay State University freshman defensive back Jeremiah Collins died Friday night in a car crash.

The accident occurred near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tennessee. Collins, 18, was reportedly driving at an elevated rate of speed before his pickup truck rolled over several times, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department press release.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead soon afterwards. According to police, there were no signs of “impairment” at the crash scene.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said in a statement.

“Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.”

An Austin Peay Governors helmet on the sideline during a game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Austin Peay Governors Sept. 2, 2021, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. (Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tragic Accident At Austin Peay

Collins was a three star recruit from the Louisville area, expected to contribute at the defensive back position this upcoming season.

Austin Peay mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins, a freshman football player, who passed away last night.https://t.co/ooiXHf0FHz — Austin Peay Governors (@letsgopeay) July 22, 2023

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family and teammates at this time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.