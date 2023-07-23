Austin Peay Defensive Back Jeremiah Collins Dies In Car Crash

Videos by OutKick
Austin Peay State University freshman defensive back Jeremiah Collins died Friday night in a car crash.
The accident occurred near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tennessee. Collins, 18, was reportedly driving at an elevated rate of speed before his pickup truck rolled over several times, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department press release.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead soon afterwards. According to police, there were no signs of “impairment” at the crash scene.
“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said in a statement.
“Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.”
Tragic Accident At Austin Peay
Collins was a three star recruit from the Louisville area, expected to contribute at the defensive back position this upcoming season.
“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family and teammates at this time.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.