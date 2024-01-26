‘Masters Of The Air’ Cast Underwent Intense Training For Epic WWII Series

Videos by OutKick

The cast of “Masters of the Air” went to great lengths to prepare for the epic WWII series.

The Apple TV+ show about bomber crews hammering the Germans in WWII premiered Friday for millions of fans around the globe, and expectations are absurdly high.

People are expecting it to meet the standard set by “Band of Brothers.” What I will say is that it’s an incredible series, but people will have to decide for themselves whether or not it is as great as “BoB.”

I’m not saying or spoiling anything! You can read my full spoiler-free review here. I will say it’s 100% worth watching, and we’ll leave it at that for now.

"Masters of the Air" is an incredible WWII series about bomber crews that brings "Band of Brothers" to the skies of Europe.



You'll cheer, laugh, cry and feel immense pride in our WWII heroes.



God bless the USA!



FULL REVIEW: https://t.co/nBQQCICl8T pic.twitter.com/Y6ihZcTH1S — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 24, 2024

“Masters of the Air” stars reveal training for WWII series.

How did the cast of “Masters of the Air” prepare to play the real life men of the Bloody 100th bomber unit? They underwent an incredibly compressed boot camp and trained with actual pilots with knowledge of the planes.

“We were really fortunate to have this two-week boot camp right when we started. And so that was an incredible way that we were able to set the foundation as a team, you know, all of us as brothers,” star Austin Butler told Fox News Digital during an interview ahead of the Friday premiere.

“Band of Brothers” is a great series. (Credit: Apple TV+)

The man famous for playing Elvis further explained, “It was just incredible because we had the history of the world at that time and of World War II, we had the technical aspects of getting into a B-17 and all of our specific roles that we were playing. We [Butler and Callum Turner] were pilots. So, we had our time with the pilots of learning everything we possibly could about a B-17 in the cockpit. And … that time was really integral. I mean, that on top of all the individual work that we would have done on our characters and reading and watching and everything that we possibly could.

You can watch Austin Butler break down the training and knowledge transfer in the short interview clip below, and let me know your thoughts on David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

It’s not surprising the cast underwent training and learned from actual pilots. Something very similar happened when “Band of Brothers” was made by the same team on HBO.

The cast of the legendary show about Easy Company also went through a rigorous training experience so the combat scenes would look realistic.

Furthermore, the cast of “Band of Brothers” spent a lot of time with the real men they were portraying. That’s not possible with “Masters of the Air” as the main people died a long time ago. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case for the men in “Band of Brothers” because it was made decades ago.

The good news is the training paid off because the scenes in the B-17s are downright chilling at times and feel wildly realistic. The viewer can feel the pain and terror of flying through German flak and trying to shoot down German fighters.

Everything from the sound editing to cinematography to dialogue/acting in the planes is awesome.

Definitely give “Masters of the Air” a watch on Apple TV+, and absolutely hit me with your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.