College Football’s Oldest Starting QB Graduated High School In 2012, Could Play Until He’s 31

Week 0 has come and gone, and Week 1 is underway as of Thursday night. One of the teams that enter this weekend at 1-0 is the North Texas Mean Green, who beat UTEP on Saturday, 31-13.

At the helm for the Mean Green is quarterback Austin Aune. He completed 16 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception. Aune led his team to its first win of the season and earned Conference USA Player Of The Week honors in the process.

In addition to his on-field talent, he has one of the most unique stories in college football.

Austin Aune is the oldest starting quarterback on the FBS level

The North Texas quarterback graduated high school in 2012. Born in 1993, he will turn 29 years old on Tuesday.

Aune, who saw time for North Texas in each of the last three seasons, won the starting job outright during fall camp. It marks his fifth year at the collegiate level after beginning at Arkansas during the spring of 2018 and transferring to UNT before that fall.

Yes, you read that correctly. Aune graduated high school six years before he enrolled in college.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune is college football’s oldest starting QB (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prior to his time with the Razorbacks, the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Texas-native played six years of minor league baseball. Aune was a three-star quarterback prospect out of high school and committed to TCU, but chose to sign with the Yankees after being drafted in the second round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

It was the more lucrative decision, surely.

Despite his potential, Aune’s baseball career never quite reached the point he may have hoped. He spent his last two years in the minor leagues at the High-A level with the Tampa Yankees. He batted just .154 in his final season and decided to hang it up after 2017.

Now, as someone who is at least six years older than most of his Mean Green teammates, Aune is only a junior. To put his age in perspective, North Texas has three true freshman wide receivers who graduated high school in 2022, ten years after their QB donned the cap-and-gown.

And to make things even crazier, Aune has two years of eligibility remaining after this season.

He took a redshirt year as a freshman and all collegiate athletes were granted a blanket waiver in 2020 due to COVID-19. So, technically, Aune could become the first 31-year-old starting quarterback in Division I football history if he plays until 2024. Wouldn’t that be something?