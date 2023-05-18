Some Parents Of Nashville Shooting Victims Don’t Want Manifesto Released

Videos by OutKick

Some parents of the victims of Audrey Hale’s massacre at the Covenant School don’t want her manifesto released to the public.

It’s been more than 50 days since the transgender mass killer entered the Covenant School in Nashville and murdered six innocent people, including three children.

Hale’s rampage came to an end when two hero police officers – Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo – cut her down and saved countless more deaths.

Body camera footage is out of cops SMOKING transgender school shooter Audrey Hale.



These cops have guts made of steel. One cop comes in and drops her with several accurate shots from his AR-15. Second cop immediately comes in and keeps blasting with his pistol.



AMAZING work. pic.twitter.com/ICQgGwPDDt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2023

The release of her manifesto has become an incredibly hot topic of debate, and the government, so far, hasn’t released any of it.

That has led to multiple lawsuits for the manifesto to be released so people can see what was going through Hale’s mind.

However, the parents of the three children killed do not want it released.

Heroic Nashville police officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo killed Audrey Hale. (Credit: Nashville Police)

Covenant School victim parents are against Audrey Hale’s manifesto being released.

Some parents of the victims of the shooting carried out by Audrey Hale filed a motion to keep the manifesto private, according to Stephanie Langston.

Fox 17 reported the parents from the school are asking the court to keep the manifesto private until at least June 8 or not release it at all. The Covenant School also filed a motion in support of not releasing the manifesto arguing it could put people at risk, according to the same report.

Police previously announced the manifesto wouldn’t be released pending ongoing litigation.

JUST IN: Parents from the Covenant School are collectively making their stance known saying they do not want the shooter’s so called manifesto to be released to the public. This afternoon a motion to intervene was filed on their behalf. I’ll have details on @WKRN at 4 pic.twitter.com/ZzBFRc5HOM — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) May 17, 2023

Should Audrey Hale’s writings be released?

While it’s definitely important to respect the views of the Covenant parents and all those tied to the six deaths, the handling of the manifesto has been embarrassing for the FBI and local Nashville authorities.

When was the last time a person murdered six people, had a clear manifesto outlining their intentions and the government hid it? It’s been more than 50 days since the March 27 tragedy, and the public still knows next to nothing. If Audrey Hale had worn a MAGA hat, her life story would be public and debated around the clock. That simply hasn’t happened here, and people deserve to know why.

This is the United States of America. It’s not China or North Korea. People have a right to freedom of information. It shouldn’t be for the police or the FBI to decide what the public can see.

If there is something that needs to be redacted, the government should come forward and explain why with rock solid logic. The longer the government goes without explaining why the manifesto remains hidden, the louder conspiracy theories will grow.

We all empathize with the families of the victims. They lost family members because of the actions of an evil and sadistic mass murderer. I simply can’t imagine their pain. It’s devastating.

The fate of Audrey Hale’s manifesto remains unclear. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, we can certainly balance that empathy and the need for information. The manifesto needs to be released. Hiding it only allows speculation and conspiracy to grow.