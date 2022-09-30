Auburn WR Koy Moore Calls Out Kayshon Boutte, LSU Receivers Before Revenge Game With Bold Claim

Auburn wide receiver Koy Moore is talking BIG talk before Saturday’s game against LSU. He says that he will be the best pass-catcher on the field this weekend.

Moore, who spent his first two collegiate seasons in Baton Rouge, transferred to play on The Plains during the offseason. Many believed that part of the reason for his decision to leave one Tigers program to join another may have had to do with the depth at his position in Louisiana.

However, Moore says that the talent at LSU did not factor into his transfer to Auburn. And he did not stop there.

During an appearance on The War Rapport, Moore was asked about why he left. Specifically, he was asked if his transfer stemmed from a crowded room at LSU, headlined by five-star Kayshon Boutte.

In response, just days before facing his former side, Moore said no. He said that he was the best receiver in Baton Rouge.

“It wasn’t even about that,” Moore said. “In my opinion, I ain’t trying to be cocky or nothing, I was the best receiver in that room.”

When reminded that Boutte is really, really good, he doubled down.

“Oh I know,” Moore said about Boutte’s talent. “And I’m better than him, for sure for sure.”

Former LSU receiver, now Auburn receiver Koy Moore with some strong words about the LSU receiver room and Kayshon Boutte

Moore, a four-star recruit from Metaire, grew up four hours from Boutte in New Iberia. They both committed to LSU in the Class of 2020.

While at LSU, Moore caught 27 passes for 248 yards without a touchdown. Boutte caught 48 passes for 602 yards and nine touchdowns during that same timeframe.

In Moore’s first year at Auburn, he has caught six passes for 100 yards without a touchdown. Boutte has caught 10 passes for 93 yards this season.

Needless to say, if it wasn’t the case already, the two will be chomping at the bit to put on a show on Saturday. Moore and Boutte will prove who is better on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium.