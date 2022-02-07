Auburn Stays At No. 1, Kentucky Remains No. 5, Tennessee Up to 19, 1-6 LSU Out of A.P. Poll

Videos by OutKick

Auburn remained the No. 1 college basketball team in the country for the third straight week on Monday in the Associated Press poll after it won its 19th straight game on Saturday against Georgia.

The Tigers (22-1, 10-0 SEC) could be tested Tuesday night though, as they play at Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC), which has won eight straight and received votes for the poll. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. eastern on ESPN at Bud Walton Arena, which is expected to be filled with 19,200.

Kentucky (19-4, 8-2) kept two teams in the top five of the poll as it remained at No. 5 following its fourth straight win Saturday at Alabama. The Wildcats play at South Carolina Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Tennessee (16-6, 7-3), which has won five straight, jumped from No. 22 to No. 19 after its fifth straight win on Saturday over South Carolina.

LSU (16-7, 4-6) dropped out of the poll from No. 25 as it has lost six of seven games. The Tigers lost to two teams in the bottom part of the SEC last week, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Gonzaga (19-2) was No. 2 in the poll, followed by No. 3 Purdue (20-3), No. 4 Arizona (19-2), No. 6 Houston (20-2), No. 7 Duke (19-3), No. 8 Kansas (19-3), No. 9 Texas Tech (18-5), which moved from No. 14, and No. 10 Baylor (19-4).

The second 10 had No. 11 Providence, No. 12 UCLA, which dropped from No. 3 after an 87-84 loss in triple overtime to 7-13 and 3-7 Arizona State, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 15 Villanova, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 18 Marquette and No. 20 Texas.

USC was No. 21. Saint Mary’s (19-4) and Murray State (22-2) were new entries to the poll at No. 22 and No. 23. Connecticut and Xavier were Nos. 24 and 25.