Auburn baseball pulled off its largest comeback in more than a decade Sunday afternoon. The Tigers rallied from seven runs down to win by one run and take the series at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Largest SEC comeback in more than a decade. 😮#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/C2dVcKoi8B — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 24, 2023

Cooper McMurray played a significant role, and may have made history along the way!

McMurray, a redshirt sophomore, began his career at Kansas before making the move to the SEC during the offseason. He stands 6-foot-3, 258 pounds and will make opposing pitchers pay if they leave a ball hanging in the zone.

The Oklahoma-native is hitting .282 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 71 plate appearances this year. Two of McMurray’s 10 dingers came in Sunday’s series finale.

Not only were they crucial in terms of getting Auburn back into the game, they couldn’t have made for a cooler coincidence. They hit both foul poles. It’s something that may not have ever happened in the history of baseball.

McMurray stepped to the plate with the Tigers down by seven in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runners on and no outs. He turned on a 1-2 pitch and sent it skyrocketing down the first base line.

Was it going to stay fair? DOINK!

The 355-foot blast came off of the bat at 103 miles per hour and hit the foul pole in right field.

Another day. Another @CoopMc9 homer.



Fourth straight game with a long ball! 🚀



T4 | Miss. State 7, Auburn 3 pic.twitter.com/zQooR3BY5L — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 23, 2023

Two innings later, the unbelievable happened.

McMurray dug back into the box in the sixth. Auburn was down by six and had a runner on first with no one out.

The 1-1 pitch connected with his barrel. McMurray’s second home run of the afternoon went flying down the third base line.

Was it going to stay fair? DOUBLE DOINK!

His second dinger hit the foul pole in left field.

Double doink! 💥@CoopMc9 homers off the other foul pole!



B6 | Miss. State 9, Auburn 5 pic.twitter.com/YPOGwMTwGt — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 23, 2023

By all accounts, this has never happened before. McMurray became the first known player to hit a home run off of both foul poles in the same game.

Double doink! 💥



Same player, same game. Has this happened in the history of baseball⁉️#WarEagle | @CoopMc9 pic.twitter.com/bcjyaAHWM6 — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 24, 2023

To make the incredible outing better, Auburn completed its comeback, won 12-11, and moved to 23-16-1 on the year. And McMurray, who finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs, was named SEC Player of the Week.

His feat may literally never happen again. Appreciate it while you can!