Auburn Pulls A Cowardly Move After Losing To Penn State

Auburn is attempting to hide from the humiliating loss to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions rolled into Auburn this past weekend, and stomped the Tigers 41-12. It was an embarrassing moment for Bryan Harsin’s team and the SEC as a whole.

However, you’d never know it happened if you looked at Auburn’s social media.

Radio silence from the Auburn Tigers.

Win or lose, it’s always customary in college sports to post a graphic announcing the final score of the matchup.

Penn State beat Auburn 41-12. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

As of Tuesday morning, there’s nothing on Auburn’s Twitter or Instagram account indicating the Tigers lost to the Nittany Lions.

In fact, the final tweet Auburn sent about the game was a short highlight clip of a touchdown. If you just saw that, you might think everything was fine. It most definitely isn’t.

The fact Bryan Harsin’s program didn’t even have the guts to tweet the final score of the game is hilarious. Hiding on social media doesn’t mean we didn’t all see it on TV.

James Franklin took his squad to Jordan-Hare Stadium and obliterated the Tigers by a 29-point margin. They can hide all they want on social media, but it doesn’t change the actual outcome.

Auburn didn’t tweet the final score of the Penn State game. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Do the right thing and tweet the humiliating score. Man up and do it.