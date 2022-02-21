Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee Drop In Poll; Hogs, Tide Move Up

Videos by OutKick

A rough week for the top teams in the Southeastern Conference was illustrated in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll Monday as Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee all dropped after losses.

Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC) fell to No. 3 from No. 2 after a road loss at Florida on Saturday, while Kentucky (22-5, 11-3) dropped two spots to No. 6 following a road loss at Tennessee on Tuesday.

Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) lost at Arkansas Saturday and fell one spot to No. 17, while the Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4) jumped five spots to No. 18, and Alabama (17-10, 7-7) jumped one slot to No. 24.

Gonzaga (23-2) remained No. 1, followed by No. 2 Arizona (24-2), No. 4 Purdue (24-4), No. 5 Kansas (22-4), No. 7 Duke (23-4), No. 8 Villanova (21-6), No. 9 Texas Tech (21-6) and No. 10 Baylor (22-5).

The second 10 had No. 11 Providence, No. 12 UCLA, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 USC, No. 19. Murray State and No. 20 Texas. The rest of the poll had No. 21 Connecticut, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 St. Mary’s and No. 25 Iowa.

SEC Schedule Tuesday (all times eastern)

No. 17 Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) at Missouri (10-17, 4-10), 7 p.m., SEC Network

No. 18 Arkansas (21-6, 10-4) at Florida (17-10, 7-7), 7 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia (6-21, 1-13) at Texas A&M (16-11, 5-9), 7 p.m., ESPNU

No. 24 Alabama (17-10, 7-7) at Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8), 9 p.m., SEC Network

Wednesday

Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7) at South Carolina (16-10, 7-7), 6;30 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10) at No. 3 Auburn (24-3, 12-2), 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

LSU (19-8, 7-7) at No. 6 Kentucky (22-5, 11-3), 9 p.m., ESPN