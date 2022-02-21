in NCAAB

Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee Drop In Poll; Hogs, Tide Move Up

updated

Videos by OutKick

A rough week for the top teams in the Southeastern Conference was illustrated in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll Monday as Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee all dropped after losses.

Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC) fell to No. 3 from No. 2 after a road loss at Florida on Saturday, while Kentucky (22-5, 11-3) dropped two spots to No. 6 following a road loss at Tennessee on Tuesday.

Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) lost at Arkansas Saturday and fell one spot to No. 17, while the Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4) jumped five spots to No. 18, and Alabama (17-10, 7-7) jumped one slot to No. 24.

Gonzaga (23-2) remained No. 1, followed by No. 2 Arizona (24-2), No. 4 Purdue (24-4), No. 5 Kansas (22-4), No. 7 Duke (23-4), No. 8 Villanova (21-6), No. 9 Texas Tech (21-6) and No. 10 Baylor (22-5).

The second 10 had No. 11 Providence, No. 12 UCLA, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 USC, No. 19. Murray State and No. 20 Texas. The rest of the poll had No. 21 Connecticut, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 St. Mary’s and No. 25 Iowa.

SEC Schedule Tuesday (all times eastern)

No. 17 Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) at Missouri (10-17, 4-10), 7 p.m., SEC Network

No. 18 Arkansas (21-6, 10-4) at Florida (17-10, 7-7), 7 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia (6-21, 1-13) at Texas A&M (16-11, 5-9), 7 p.m., ESPNU

No. 24 Alabama (17-10, 7-7) at Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8), 9 p.m., SEC Network

Wednesday

Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7) at South Carolina (16-10, 7-7), 6;30 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10) at No. 3 Auburn (24-3, 12-2), 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

LSU (19-8, 7-7) at No. 6 Kentucky (22-5, 11-3), 9 p.m., ESPN

Alabama basketballArkansas RazorbacksAuburn TigersKentucky WildcatsTennessee Vols

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here