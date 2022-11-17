Auburn football is set to play a “buy game” that it should, but might not win on Saturday. And as the Tigers looked ahead to the weekend, their graphics team accidentally fueled their opponent’s fire.

Western Kentucky will travel to The Plains for a non-conference matchup against an SEC program that is trying to turn a new page and rediscover its identity after firing Bryan Harsin. The Hilltoppers, at 7-4, have three more wins than their hosts and have one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.

Through the first 11 games of the season, WKU is averaging 484.5 yards per game, good for 14th-best on the FBS level. It is also ranks fourth in the nation with 336.3 passing yards per game and 15th with 37.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Auburn has the 87th-ranked scoring defense and allows 384.2 yards per game. Not great.

The Tigers are currently favored by 5.5 points, and there is a stark contrast between the SEC and Conference USA. But on paper, the Hilltoppers offense is set to explode and could be the catalyst in a statement win.

Putting the game itself aside, Auburn already took an L.

Prior to the final home game of the season, its graphic department put out a graphic that was supposed to be a dig at Western Kentucky. The image depicts ‘Big Red’ out on a mountain far, far away, looking down on Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Big Red, the Hilltoppers’ official on-field mascot, is the most unique in college football. It is a big, furry being that is known for its signature belly slide and belly shake. There isn’t all too much known about the genderless mascot, but it’s definitely better that way.

Great to see T-Roy on Saturday!! pic.twitter.com/Qi0sk8PFl3 — Big Red (@WKUBigRed) October 3, 2022

“One more at our house,” reads the caption, implying that Big Red is not allowed in.

While much of the image is dark and ominous, Jordan-Hare is lit-up with a firework show.

One more at 𝐨𝐮𝐫 house. pic.twitter.com/FuuKNNN8Sg — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 16, 2022

Where Auburn had full intentions of dissing its opponent with the graphic, it completely backfired. The image looked like a movie poster promoting an action movie in which Big Red is the protagonist, or the scene in the Lion King when Mufasa tells Simba that everything the light touches is his.

Everything the light touches— in this case, Jordan-Hare Stadium — is Big Red’s.

Even Western Kentucky claimed the graphic as their own.

Shoutout to the Tigers’ graphic design team for their incredible artwork. The edit goes so hard.

Just for the wrong team…