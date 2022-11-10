Auburn Pulls Off Embarrassing Move On Twitter

Auburn’s football team pulled a comical move on Twitter in relation to the team’s Saturday game.

The 3-6 Tigers square off against the 3-6 Texas A&M Aggies at home Saturday, and the program bragged about the game being sold out.

Not only did Auburn share a social media post about the game being sold out, but the team captioned it with “Jordan-Hare is dangerous at night.” Again, both teams are 3-6.

Jordan-Hare is 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖘 at night 😈 pic.twitter.com/RPJ7LFdNPb — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 9, 2022

Who thought bragging about this would be a good idea? It’s not a game against Alabama, LSU or even Ole Miss.

It’s a game against one of the worst teams in the SEC. Who cares if the game is sold out?

Auburn sells out the game against Texas A&M. The Aggies and Tigers are both 3-6. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Not only is it a game against a terrible Texas A&M squad, but the Tigers are also having a terrible year. The two programs combined are 2-10 in the SEC. Their records are comically bad.

Bryan Harsin got fired, Jimbo Fisher has lost the fans in College Station but at least the game this weekend is sold out. Make sure to fire up a social media post announcing that fact.

You definitely wouldn’t want people to miss anything in relation to a game against the 3-6 Aggies.

Auburn plays Texas A&M at home Saturday. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

If you want to hype up a game that’s sold out, that’s fine. Just do it against a team that has a pulse. Don’t do it against Jimbo Fisher’s struggling Aggies.