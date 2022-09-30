Auburn Football Players Are Cashing In On NIL

Auburn football players are earning substantial money thanks to NIL.

NIL is the name of the game these days, and as fans know, players are finally able to earn money off their name, image and likeness.

While it’s certainly not equal across the board, the opportunity is now there, and Auburn players are taking advantage of the situation.

Members of the Tigers are averaging $7,400 in NIL earnings, according to Sports Illustrated. That’s more than double the national D1 average of $3,400 a month.

To put it as simply as possible, Auburn players are making a lot more money than the average American does in a month.

We went from an era where getting free food could cause issues with the NCAA to players on an average SEC squad making more money in a month than the average American does.

This is America and we support capitalism at OutKick. If you can make some cash, you should do it as long as you’re not breaking the law.

Auburn players simply play football on Saturdays, and are now earning a very nice chunk of change. As someone who really enjoys money, you just love to see it.

It’s great to see young people finally being able to earn some money for the work they put in, and even if Auburn isn’t a great team, the players are at least setting themselves up for success.