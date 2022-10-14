Auburn Gets Torched By Adoree’ Jackson For Sending Embarrassing Care Package To NFL Players

Auburn football is in complete disarray. The Tigers are not only losing games on the field with a head coach who is dead in the water, they’re getting roasted for their care packages.

Over the last decade or so, it has become standard for college programs to send some swag to their players in the NFL. No matter what team they play for on Sundays, they can always stay reppin’ their schools on Saturdays.

Auburn currently has 28 former players who are now in the league. They each received a little gift this week as their alma mater gears up for a tough road game at undefeated Ole Miss.

But it was super weak. Giants safety Adoree’ Jackson, who went to USC, posted a video of former Tiger and current New York receiver, Darius Slayton, opening his package. Inside was a hat and a shirt.

Jackson was laughing the entire time and joked that Slayton should’ve gone to USC.

Darius Slayton’s care package is a tough look for Auburn.

It was super lame and even the former Tigers standout seemed embarrassed by the lack of gear.

For comparison, Alabama sent out its NFL care packages prior to the season. Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey received:

Hat

Windbreaker

Knit cap

Quarter-zip pullover “with the old-school logo”

Thin hoodie to “get a little sweat in”

A “casual” long sleeve”

Shorts

Crew neck sweatshirt

Hooded sweatshirt

Traditional pullover

Christmas came early with this @AlabamaFTBL box ☺️ Thank you for taking care of me… and Roll Tide..! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/at5mR9H3Vf — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) September 24, 2022

In 2015 — SEVEN YEARS AGO, when care packages weren’t anywhere near as big of a deal — former USC running back Silas Redd received a backpack.

In that same year, Larry Fitzgerald got a gift from Pittsburgh with a beanie and some shirts.

All Slayton got — in 2022 — was a hat and a shirt. Yikes.

Auburn continues to make itself look like an inferior program both on and off of the field. This week’s care packages did not help that narrative.