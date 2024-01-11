Auburn Fans Celebrate Nick Saban Retiring In Borderline Pathetic Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban’s coaching career is over after retiring from Alabama, and apparently nobody is more excited than Auburn fans.

The legendary Alabama coach shocked college football fans Wednesday night when word broke he was hanging up his whistle.

After decades of incredible success, it’s time for Nick Saban to ride off into the sunset with seven national title rings and a legacy of pure domination.

Most fans took to social media to offer words of praise, memories and in my case, a little humor to ease the insanity of the situation.

Nick Saban retired for a lot of reasons, but how much did Alabama playing Wisconsin in Madison next season factor in?



Have to wonder if Saban saw what Luke Fickell is building and decided he wanted no part of it. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 10, 2024

Auburn fans celebrate Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring.

How did Auburn fans react? By celebrating like the Tigers had just won the national title. Fans took to the streets to roll Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper.

No, I’m not making this up. Fans literally celebrated like Auburn had done something impressive. You can check out a video below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As of Friday morning, the toilet paper is still up and visible on the city’s live feed.

Auburn fans are currently rolling Toomers Corner following the announcement of Nick Saban’s retirement pic.twitter.com/eoCVYeMaZF — Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) January 10, 2024

Tigers fans should be embarrassed.

Much like the court storming situation with Purdue and Nebraska, I’m more than fine with the rolling of Toomer’s Corner, but we live in a society. There must be standards.

Does anything shout “We have low expectations” more loudly than celebrating A DIFFERENT SCHOOL’S COACH retiring?

This is America. In this country. We work hard, play harder and we rest on our own accomplishments – never on the accomplishments of others. That’s the spirit that put men on the moon and won back-to-back world wars.

Auburn should go crazy if they win an SEC or national championship. That’s not what happened Wednesday. What happened was a coach who has dominated the Tigers and the rest of the SEC for 17 seasons retired……and Auburn treated it like the Super Bowl. What does that say about how they view their own program?

Nick Saban shocked college football fans with a Wednesday retirement decision. Auburn fans responded by celebrating. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Would Ohio State fans ever take to the streets to celebrate Jim Harbaugh retiring? Would Michigan fans party if Ryan Day retired? The answer to both those questions is no.

What Auburn fans are telling people with this move is they don’t view their program as comparable. The rest of the college football world was celebrating or in a state of shock. Auburn fans were celebrating like it was a win.

Alabama fan on news Nick Saban is retiring.



Sums it up for a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/eBNbonl0Wn — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 10, 2024

Raise your standards, Auburn. Raise them immediately if you want to be taken seriously. Think I’m wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can embrace debate!