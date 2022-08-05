Auburn dropped a video for the ages Friday morning.

The Tigers and head coach Bryan Harsin released a “Top Gun”-themed video ahead of the season starting, and it might be enough to get some fans to enlist in the Navy!

Check it out below. It’s honestly one of the best football videos we’ve seen in a long time.

Day ☝️



There are no points for second place.#WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/0Av2YVXbtQ — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) August 5, 2022

Well, at least Bryan Harsin is out here filming dumb “Let’s Ride” videos anymore. That stuff can go straight to the trash.

Videos involving “Top Gun” are what the fans want to see. This is the kind of energy and passion that excites people!

Auburn releases “Top Gun”-themed video. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The fact the Tigers released a video playing off “Top Gun” goes to show just how successful “Maverick” was as a film.

It’s dominating the culture. “Top Gun: Maverick” was Tom Cruise’s first billion dollar film, crushed the competition, catapulted Miles Teller to true superstardom and it’s now filtered into the world of college football.

Auburn releases incredible “Top Gun”-themed video. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If you’re reading this, odds are very high you love college football and probably loved “Top Gun: Maverick” if you saw it.

That’s why this video is truly a great example of worlds colliding!

Whoever came up with this idea in Auburn’s social media department deserves a huge raise. Well done!