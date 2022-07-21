Bryan Harsin Puts Off-Season Auburn Drama To Bed At SEC Media Days

ATLANTA- After a wild off-season on the Plains, it was Bryan Harsin’s time to talk at SEC Media Days, and he didn’t hold back during his opening statement. Rather than have to deal with tons of questions about the inquiry into his leadership over the winter, Harsin got straight to the point within the first few minutes.

“There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded and it presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family and, also, our program. And it didn’t work.”

Harsin was discussing the inquiry that the University opened in regards to his coaching, after the school received complaints. The allegations were investigated and Harsin was cleared of any wrong doing, allowing him to continue coaching the Tigers. It turns out that Auburn didn’t have enough on Harsin to ouster him.

In the end, Harsin likened the incident to a positive.

“What came out of that inquiry were a lot of positives. There was a silver lining in all of this. Because what I saw from our players and our coaches was leadership opportunities for them to step up, which is exactly what they did. You got a chance to see guys provide leadership. You got a chance to see coaches provide leadership.

“And what it did was it united our football team,” Harsin added. “It united our players, it united our staff, it united our football team. So, I’m really proud of our guys, and I’m proud of what something like that — that can be very challenging and difficult for a lot of people — how our guys stepped up and handled it.”

If you were looking for Harsin to discuss the matter any further over the next few months, the Auburn head coach told reporters where they could find information.

“There’s plenty of interviews on it, so if you want any more information on it just go Google it.”