Auburn Black Student Union Allegedly Created A List Of Racial Slurs For White People & It’s A Sour Cream Citizen-Filled Doozy

Videos by OutKick

A whistleblower has blown the lid off an alleged list of racial slurs for white people created by the Auburn Black Student Union, and it’s a doozy.

The suspected whistleblower is a former member of the union, and sent a Google Doc containing the list of names to Auburn student Jaden Heard last week.

Heard then apparently leaked the info to the university’s conservative group, Turning Point USA, which then published the alleged document – aptly titled ‘Creaker Names’ – for all to see.

“From my perspective, it looks like they were just joking around, trying to have a laugh,” Heard told 1819 News Thursday. “But I’m also imagining if the roles were reversed … I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt, that they were just trying to joke, but at the same time, it was a university-funded organization, and that’s pretty wild.”

Here’s a PDF of the list in question. Buckle up.

Whistleblower leaks list of racial slurs at Auburn University

Auburn University, upon learning of the leaked list, told Turning Point USA earlier this week that “the appropriate administrators are examining the issue and considering appropriate actions.

“This matter will be treated in the same manner with which any issue of discrimination or harassment is addressed,” the statement continued. “The university takes these matters very seriously and the alleged behavior does not represent the values of Auburn University.”

OK, so there’s a lot to digest there. A lot to breakdown.

For starters, it’s not the best look for the Auburn Black Student Union, I’m gonna be honest. Not sure creating something called “Creaker Names,” and you could google that if you’d like, was the best move.

That’s just me, though.

Auburn Black Student Union.

That being said, you can either choose to be angry over a dumb list of names created by dumb college kids – I was a dumb college kid, so I can say that – or you can break it down like the Zapruder film and find some gems.

As a white guy who’s about to dive into Super Bowl weekend head first with a smile and a Busch Light, I choose the latter.

Yes, I know. “If it was the other way around, imagine the outrage.”

And you’re right. Definitely, 100% right. But it’s just not worth getting upset over, is it? You really want me to get up in arms about …

“Saltine cracker”

“Sour cream salamanders”

“Vanilla villager”

“Bald by 25” (I’m not!)

“White paper towels” (are there other colored paper towels?)

“Crest 3-D whitening strips” (seems a little wordy, and they don’t work)

“2 weeks old greek yogurt” (little do you know that it’s still good after two weeks!)

“iPhone on light mode” (I didn’t even know another mode existed until about two months ago)

“Unseasoned chicken.”

Yes, I know there are some pretty bad ones in there, so feel free to take a look yourself. I just don’t care to spell them out here.

Regardless, it just seems silly to me. Be angry if you want, but I’ll be damned if I’m going to let the Auburn Black Student Union get my white blood pressure up on a Friday evening.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a couple chicken thighs to go obnoxiously cover with garlic powder, salt and pepper.