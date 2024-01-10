Auburn Basketball Is Nothing But $$$$ From Halfcourt

Videos by OutKick

Bet big on the Tigers tonight.

Auburn basketball (12-2, 1-0 conference) showed off impressive range ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Texas A&M (9-5, 0-1).

Bruce Pearl’s team felt loose in pre-game warmups, tossing up a streak of half-court shots. Auburn fans saw it as a good omen for their SEC battle against the Aggies.

And if you’re A&M, there’s no way you’re watching this and not feeling a little nervous about the game.

Crowds at Auburn Arena ooh‘d and ahh‘d at the sharpshooting. Was it pure luck?

WATCH:

can you say “holy smokes?” pic.twitter.com/EXv5l3aedP — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 10, 2024

Coming off a 15-point loss to LSU, Texas A&M hopes to stop a two-game slide with a win against the offensively superior Auburn team.

The 16th-ranked Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, 83-51, on Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – K.D. Johnson of the Auburn Tigers celebrates on the bench in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 06. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 83-51. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)