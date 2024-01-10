Auburn Basketball Is Nothing But $$$$ From Halfcourt

Videos by OutKick
Bet big on the Tigers tonight.
Auburn basketball (12-2, 1-0 conference) showed off impressive range ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Texas A&M (9-5, 0-1).
Bruce Pearl’s team felt loose in pre-game warmups, tossing up a streak of half-court shots. Auburn fans saw it as a good omen for their SEC battle against the Aggies.
And if you’re A&M, there’s no way you’re watching this and not feeling a little nervous about the game.
Crowds at Auburn Arena ooh‘d and ahh‘d at the sharpshooting. Was it pure luck?
WATCH:
Coming off a 15-point loss to LSU, Texas A&M hopes to stop a two-game slide with a win against the offensively superior Auburn team.
The 16th-ranked Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, 83-51, on Saturday.
