Aubrey Paige, Girlfriend Of Ryan Seacrest, Shows Off Blue Bikini During Italian Vacation

The stress of boyfriend Ryan Seacrest replacing legendary tv host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, apparently has Aubrey Paige feeling blue.

Well, maybe not Paige herself, but her bikini.

Seacrest, 48, and Paige, 25, have recently been vacationing in Italy. Their vacation includes plenty of time on the water and plenty of skin, at least from Aubrey. The model showed off both the vacation and her tan by way of her Instagram earlier this week.

From the looks of it, Aubrey Paige has no interest in buying a vowel or much clothing. But I doubt Seacrest minds.

Aubrey Paige Is No Stranger To Swimsuits

Paige and Seacrest’s Italian getaway is hardly the first time she’s shared images from on or near the water. Nor is it the first time those images have been accompanied by a swimsuit. A very, very small swimsuit.

If you didn’t already know, Aubrey Paige is a model from Binghamton, NY who’s been with Ryan Seacrest since at least 2021. They’re often together in Paige’s Instagram posts and reels. And in most cases, a body of water is nearby.

Fortunately, Paige always appears to have a swimsuit handy.

Seacrest And Paige Aren’t In A Hurry

Those Seacrest is nearing 50, the tv host seemingly is in no rush to ensure Aubrey and her swimsuits will exclusively be setting sea on yachts alongside him.

During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan last summer, Seacrest disagreed with a guest’s suggestion that “it’s time” for him to get married, stating: “I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment. I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?”

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest have been together for about two years, but a wedding does not appear to be nearing. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images).

Tough to fault Ryan there. How could he not be happy surrounded by sun and buns?