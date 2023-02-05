Videos by OutKick

Aubrey Miller Jr. is of the many players who saw their NFL Draft stock rise during the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Jackson State linebacker, who played first three seasons at Missouri, put on a show all week.

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, the former four-star recruit joined Deion Sanders in Mississippi during the 2021 offseason. In his two years with the Tigers, Miller was twice named First-Team All-SWAC and put himself on the map as one of the top tacklers in the country.

Miller made his case for why he deserves to hear his name called in April during his time in Mobile.

Aubrey Miller vs. Tyjae Spears. Spears battled back after that first rep, you love to see that#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/FdRXJssI72 — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) February 1, 2023

Aubrey miller with the big hit. Let's go tigers @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/6b1Gk08bSY — Brandon (@Brandon00283357) February 1, 2023

He was named Defensive Player of the Day earlier in the week is currently projected as a late fourth or fifth round pick.

Jackson State University LB Aubrey Miller Jr named Defensive Player of the Day at Senior Bowl by The Draft Network pic.twitter.com/KBt3zevCRe — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) February 2, 2023

By the time that Saturday rolled around, Miller was ready to go.

➡️ @Loose_Qannon is ready to DOMINATE!

(Courtesy of @HeliumSEM) pic.twitter.com/C6aHnD4syK — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) February 4, 2023

Come kickoff, it was the Aubrey Miller Jr. show. He recorded a game-high seven total tackles and set the tone for the afternoon on the very first play.

Aubrey Miller @Loose_Qannon 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xJ2tC3vLIf — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) February 4, 2023

Miller laid the BOOM!

Jackson St LB Aubrey Miller delivers a big hit on Hull pic.twitter.com/WcM0AfNJgY — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 4, 2023

While Miller’s on-field play was impressive, his personality also shined through during Senior Bowl media sessions. He carries himself well, and is extremely funny.

Having played two years (one spring and two fall seasons) at Jackson State, Miller spent two full years playing under Coach Prime and getting to know everything about the way he talks and his mannerisms. As such, his impression of the now-Colorado coach is uncanny.

From the slight rasp, to choice of verbiage, Miller sounds just like Sanders!

All-in-all, it was a fantastic week for Miller. Any team in need of a linebacker that did not know his name before has him firmly on their radar after the Senior Bowl. And if they need an impressionist, he’s the guy!