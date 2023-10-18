Aubrey Huff Tells Charly Arnolt ‘Nothing Good’ Can Come Of Giants Interviewing Alyssa Nakken For Manager Job

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco Giants recently became the first Major League Baseball team to interview a woman, Alyssa Nakken, for their managerial job.

Nakken has served as an assistant coach for the Giants since 2020, becoming the first woman to coach on the field in 2022 after subbing in as a first base coach. While the team has yet to announce how close they are to making a decision as to who will replace former manager Gabe Kapler, there’s one former big leaguer who doesn’t agree with what the organization is doing.

Former Giant Aubrey Huff posted on X about the interview decision, describing it an embarrassment for the team: “My God what an embarrassing organization @SFGiants have become! Meanwhile Bochy & the @Rangers are bringing an old school mentality to the ALCS tonight.”

Arnolt asked him if it was trolling or something he truly believed.

“I 100% believe in what I tweeted there,” Huff said. “I mean, I think analytics and the woke progressive nerds in the front offices of today’s baseball organizations, the only way they can get into baseball is to figure out a way to invent these ridiculous stats that mean nothing, to score woke political points especially in San Francisco and to be a part of the game that they could never play.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Special Assistant Alyssa Nakken #92 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 29, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Giants Have Some Tough Decisions To Make

Huff continued, saying he believed that “nothing good” could come from Nakken being named manager, and that men “are just not hardwired to take orders from a woman,” especially someone who’s obviously never played major league baseball.

He also referenced that the success of old school managers like Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker shows how much value there is in traditional methods and coaches.

That said though, the Astros might be the poster child for analytics in baseball. And they’ve made seven consecutive league championship series. Although one was tainted by the 2017 cheating scandal.

The Dodgers won in 2020 with their analytical approach, and the 2018 Red Sox were one of the game’s most dominant teams with an analytics-heavy front office. Analytics are simply a way of evaluating players in a more comprehensive format than simple runs or runs batted in, which are heavily influenced by teammates as opposed to underlying individual skill.

Not to mention that Nakken has presumably been in the clubhouse for three years now, without significant incident.

There’s certainly a case to be made that there are more qualified candidates, and the success of Bochy and Baker does indicate value in marrying old school methods with newer evaluation tools. Nakken may or may not bring that to the table. But it’s clear Gabe Kapler didn’t.