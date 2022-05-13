Update: Attorney Mistake Was Reason For Warrant Being Issued For Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez, Per University

A judge in Kentucky issued a warrant for star running back Chris Rodriguez after a failure to appear for his arraignment in regards to his DUI arrest last Sunday. According to a report from Lex18, Rodriguez did not appear on Friday and the judge has also imposed a $200 fine.

The University of Kentucky has issued a statement in regards to the court appearance, saying it was a mistake by the attorney representing Rodriguez.

“We have confirmed the issue was a scheduling mistake in Chris’ attorney’s office. They are diligently working to get it corrected. The student-athlete was not required to attend. “

This stems from his arrest Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, along with driving without tail lamps and careless driving. Rodriguez was stopped around 3:15 a.m. on Nicholasville Road in Fayette County and booked by the University of Kentucky police department.

According to the arrests citation, the officer noticed Rodriguez’s eyes were “red and watery, his speech was slurred” while also smelling of alcohol.

The report states that Rodriguez admitted to having consumed one or two shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel. This will continue to be an ongoing story.

