U.K. Magazine Named Dylan Mulvaney ‘Woman Of The Year’ Because Of Course It Did

Dylan Mulvaney has a new trophy to display next to his custom Bud Light can.

Attitude Magazine — the best-selling LGBTQ+ publication in the U.K. and Europe — has named the flamboyant TikToker its 2023 Woman of the Year. The London-based mag presented Mulvaney with the title Wednesday during an elaborate ceremony, sponsored by Virgin Atlantic and Jaguar.

And always excited for an opportunity to be the center of attention, Mulvaney gave a lengthy acceptance speech.

“Some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year and some change,” Mulvaney said — noting his decision to document his journey into “girlhood” just 560 days earlier.

Dylan Mulvaney is our Woman of the Year, supported by @virginatlantic ✨

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

Order the #AttitudeAwards issue now ▶️ https://t.co/RCg08kjqhm pic.twitter.com/Kj0YS9vPcF — Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) October 11, 2023

“And some people don’t see me as a woman at all,” he continued. “No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say, or what surgeries I get, I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people’s standards.”

A “hateful” person, by this definition, is just anyone who refuses to celebrate Mulvaney or affirm his delusion. Like all the people who boycotted Bud Light after the beer brand celebrated Dylan’s “365 days of girlhood.”

(Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Apparently the one criterion for winning “Woman of the Year” is simply not being a woman.

Because Dylan’s only accomplishments include wearing dresses and makeup, prancing around on TikTok and reducing women to cartoonish stereotypes. Still, he uses every chance he gets to portray himself as a martyr.

Dylan Mulvaney Rewarded For ‘Girlhood’ Stunt

And despite what you might have gathered from the Bud Light fiasco, it’s not just red-blooded American conservatives who have a problem with Mulvaney.

The thousands of responses to the above post on X rip Attitude Magazine to shreds. While the magazine has hidden all the negative replies, the quote posts slam the publication for glorifying a trans influencer while ignoring the voices of women the rest of the gay community.

(Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Still, Dylan used his speech to encourage the LGBTQ+ community to come together.

“They want us to be in competition with each other,” Mulvaney said. “They would love nothing more than to see the L’s and the B’s and the G’s turn their backs on the T’s.”

Mulvaney also claims it’s “dangerous” for transgender people to live in the U.K. and the U.S.

Bold statement coming from a millionaire standing on stage holding a trophy. In a $13,000 gown. All of which he has simply for saying he’s a girl.

And if that’s what victimhood looks like, then sign me up.

