Atlanta Woman Charged $7K For Subway Sandwich, Could Be Chain’s Most Disappointed Customer To Date

A woman in Atlanta says she was charged a whopping $7,000 for a Subway sandwich, and worse yet, she says she can’t even get a refund.

According to WSB-TV, Vera Conner popped into a the sandwich joint that puts the “sub” in “subpar” for a quick bite. She ordered herself an Italian sub and gave the ol’ credit card a quick swipe.

Hopefully, that was the best damn Italian sub she’s had in her entire life (although, I’m confident in saying it probably wasn’t) because that puppy cost her $7,000.

“I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich,” Conner said. I’m sure there’s better grub in Italy than a Subway sandwich, but she’s got a point.

Conner said that she knew that an Italian sub usually costs $7.54. That’s significantly less than what she was charged.

She noticed the charge on her credit card bill and now thinks a touchscreen was the culprit. Conner said she believed the screen changed to a tip screen while she was trying to enter her phone number.

This is all wild to me because I didn’t know assembling a customer’s artistic sandwich vision was tip-worthy. I get that they’re “sandwich artists,” but they’re just the conduit through which the customer’s artistic vision is assembled.

Also, since when does Subway need your phone number? You’re getting a mediocre sub, not applying for a loan.

Although, poor Vera Conner may need to apply for a loan after her Sub debacle…

If you fork over more than $8 for a Subway sandwich there’s a problem, never mind several thousand. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Subway Didn’t Need This Kind Of Press

Conner said that she got a denial from her credit card company when she disputed the charge. WSB-TV reports that her bank is now working with Subway to get this all hammered out.

Hopefully, they get it rectified soon. No one should have to dip into savings to cover a sandwich. Especially not one from Subway. If you want one of Subway’s specialty subs that’s one thing. However, if you want a more traditional sub — an Italian, ham, turkey, tuna, etc. — go to any mom-and-pop place instead.

Go ahead, pick one.

It doesn’t sound like it was their fault, but man, Subway doesn’t need any more bad press. The chain used to be one of the top dogs in the sandwich game, and now it’s basically everyone’s choice if there is nothing else within about 25 miles and they’re on the verge of passing out from hunger.

The only thing that has had a more rapid fall from grace than Subway, is its former spokesman, Jared (although his fall from grace was for a very different reason).

