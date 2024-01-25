Atlanta Falcons Pick Raheem Morris As Next Head Coach, Leaving Bill Belichick In Limbo

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams defense coordinator Raheem Morris is poised to be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The move also leaves one less option for a return to NFL coaching for the GOAT, Bill Belichick.

Atlanta finished third in the NFC South this season with a 7-10 record.

Announced Thursday, per multiple reports, Atlanta and general manager Terry Fontenot are expected to bring on Morris, formerly a head coach for the Bucs, as their next HC, succeeding Arthur Smith.

Raheem Morris’ Move To ATL Comes As Slight Surprise

With a trend favoring offense-first coaches still raging in the NFL, Morris’ hiring comes as a surprise. Albeit, a small surprise.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams walks on the field during mini-camp at California Lutheran University on June 13, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Since the majority of Atlanta’s talent lands on the defensive side, adding Morris at least fortifies the Falcons’ strength rather than devoting the hire slowly to their pitiful, QB-less offense. Still, Morris landing the job over hot-name OCs such as Bobby Slowik or Brian Johnson relays the DC’s confidence in jumping back in the driver’s seat.

Beholden to Jameis Winston as his quarterback, Raheem Morris coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-38 record from 2009 to 2011. Succeeding Brandon Staley as Rams DC, Morris led a jerky first campaign for LA in 2022 — falling to the bottom half of NFL defenses after their top ranking in 2021 — until the group rebounded this season.

Former Rams CB Jalen Ramsey gave the hire a glowing seal of approval.

Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL forreal! https://t.co/p24Q6U8aJv — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 25, 2024

Morris’ hiring also comes as a shocker based on all the traction between Atlanta and Bill Belichick. Atlanta met with Morris and Belichick twice, and the former won.

Bill has no other official interviews scheduled with NFL teams.

Since the end of the regular season, Belichick to Atlanta rung appeared as the likeliest hire, next to Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers.

What’s Next In The NFL HC Cycle?

All eyes go to the Washington Commanders head-coaching vacancy. With plenty of candidates still in the pool — Slowik, Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll, etc. — the great Belichick may need to sit out the 2024 season until he lands back on radars. Or make the move to college.

Bill met with Atlanta — following his celebrated 24-year run with the New England Patriots (and winning SIX Super Bowls) — twice but failed to inspire a direction forward.

Considering Belichick’s encyclopedic mind for football, it’s incredible that the veteran couldn’t inspire Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank to command their middle-of-the-pack NFL roster.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)