Awkward! Atlanta Braves DFA Charlie Culberson On Father’s Day Morning With Dad Scheduled To Throw Out First Pitch

Talk about terrible timing. As part of a Father’s Day celebration at Truist Park on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves planned to have infielder Charlie Culberson’s dad throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

One problem: the team designated Culberson for assignment on Sunday morning. Thus, with Culberson now off the roster, the team pulled his dad off the schedule. The team replaced the elder Culberson with Michael Harris’ father.

Charlie Culberson's dad was scheduled to throw today's first pitch. Michael Harris II's dad will now take this honor on Father's Day. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 18, 2023

Talk about a double-whammy for Culberson’s dad on Father’s Day. Not only did his son get sent down to the minors, but he lost an opportunity to throw at a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

Really, the Braves couldn’t keep Culberson for one more day?? I’m sure they had their reasons and needed the roster spot, but have some compassion!

Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the Washington Nationals on June 9, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This poor guy was slated to receive an incredible Father’s Day gift and instead it turned into an awful day.

His son being a Major League Baseball player in the first place makes him a pretty proud dad and part of a relatively small club as the father of a professional baseball player.

I mean, I gave my dad my used golf rangefinder for Father’s Day — after I bought myself a nice brand new one. So, you know, it could be worse Mr. Culberson.

But still, tough day for the Culberson clan.

Good news: Charlie doesn’t have any plans for Sunday, now. Perhaps he can take his dad out for a really nice dinner or something.

You can always find a silver lining!