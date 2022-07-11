Atlanta Braves Troll The Mets; Acquire Infielder Robinson Canó Ahead of Big Series

Robinson Canó is on the move again.

Two months after joining the San Diego Padres, Canó is headed to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations. The 39-year-old infielder began the season with the Mets but was released by the club in early May and signed with San Diego shortly after.

Canó is making $24 million this season, more than $20 million of which is being paid by the Mets. Between his time with San Diego and New York, Canó has played in just 24 games this season. He’s batting .149 with 11 hits, one home run and four RBIs in 74 at-bats.

Atlanta, who trails the Mets by 1.5 games in the NL East, had been seeking a veteran bat to bring off the bench since Orlando Arcia began filling in for injured second baseman Ozzie Albies. They’re hopeful Canó can rediscover the swing that made him an eight-time All-Star.

Robinson Cano is back in the NL East pic.twitter.com/MNiLtpaTEB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2022

Maybe the most interesting part of the Canó acquisition is the timing. Atlanta is hosting the Mets for a three-game home stand that begins Monday and could easily swing the NL East standings. The Braves have been surging, winning eight of ten while New York’s slowly fading, dropping eight of their last ten.

Canó is expected to join Atlanta for at least part of the series, possibly as soon as today. In the event Canó finds his stroke, the Mets could actually be paying him to beat them.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 pm EST this evening from Atlanta.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF