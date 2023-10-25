At Least 1 Luck-Box Bettor Is Happy With The 2023 World Series Matchup

Videos by OutKick

The only prediction I’ll offer for the 2023 Fall Classic is it will have the worst TV ratings in World Series history. Almost no one predicted it would be the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Except this insanely lucky gambler.

$4.7K WORLD SERIES EXACTA PLACED BACK IN JUNE 🤯



Diamondbacks are +145 to win Game 7 tonight 👀



(via njr_cards/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZP0FRSJamM — br_betting (@br_betting) October 24, 2023

Despite the fat odds, this bet wasn’t “crazy” at the time. On June 5th, the D-Backs and Rangers were 1st place in their divisions. However, both fell out of 1st-place eventually and made the playoffs as wild cards.

Furthermore, Arizona and Texas were ‘dogs all three playoff series leading up to the Fall Classic. Even though both teams made their respective league’s championship series, I’m sure this bettor’s confidence waned in the middle of last week.

THE SNAKES ARE ALIVE AND WELL.



We'll see you in Texas! pic.twitter.com/Ag2TChWMzF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 25, 2023

Arizona and Texas were both down 3-2 in the NLCS and ALCS going back to their opponents’ home ballparks for Games 6 and 7. Plus, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met in last year’s World Series.

The Texas Rangers celebrates punching their ticket to the 2023 World Series after defeating the Astros in the ALCS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Because of Texas’s payroll, which includes three players making at least $26 million this season, the Rangers weren’t a “long-shot” to make the World Series. But, the D-Backs were 125-to-1 to win the NL Pennant.

I consume more gambling content than anyone you know and I didn’t hear one person pick Arizona to make it this far. Apparently, I need to start consuming the same stuff as this bettor. He or she is $4,775 richer entering the World Series whereas my dumba** is in the red betting baseball this postseason.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.