Astros’ Yordan Alvarez Carted Off Citi Field After Collision With Teammate

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was carted off Citi Field in Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets after colliding with shortstop Jeremy Pena in the outfield while running down a popup.

The collision occurred in the bottom half of the eighth inning, when Mets first baseman Dominic Smith popped the ball into shallow left. Both Alvarez and Pena went for the ball, before colliding and hitting each other in the face while Pena caught and held onto the ball.

Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña had a scary collision in the outfield.



Alvarez was carted off the field & Peña exited the game under his own power.



Alvarez was conscious as he was carted off, while Pena exited the game under his own power. Astros manager Dusty Baker did not provide an immediate update after the game on the condition of Alvarez and Pena.

Alvarez, 25, is in the midst of an MVP campaign, batting .316/.412/.658 with 23 home runs and 56 RBIs. Wednesday afternoon was Alvarez’s 300th in game in the big leagues — the only player in MLB history to compile 80+ homers, 240+ RBIs, 320+ hits and 130+ walks through his first 300 games, per Sports Reference.

The Astros went on to defeat the Mets, 2-0, aided by eight shutout innings from Justin Verlander. Houston is 47-27 on the season, first place in the American League West.

